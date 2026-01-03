Country's Top Boxers All Set To Punch To Glory At Elite Men, Women Nationals From January 4-10



This will be the first time the Men's and Women's National Championships will be held simultaneously at the same venue, with approximately 600 male & female boxers together from across India set to participate across 10 weight categories each, as per a release from the Boxing Federation of India.



"Indian boxing is on an upward trajectory with our boxers dominating the World Boxing Cup Finals and winning numerous medals in international competitions. The upcoming Nationals provides the established boxers and their challengers a platform to showcase their skills and stake claim for National team selection ahead of the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," said Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh.



Other prominent names which will be in action at the Nationals include reigning world champion Jaismine, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, world championships bronze medallists Pooja Rani and Parveen, former world champion Nitu Ghanghas, Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar among women and world boxing cup finals gold medallist Hitesh and Sachin, world boxing cup finals silver medallist Abhinash Jamwal, asian games bronze medallist Narender Berwal, and world championships silver medallist & asian games gold medallist Amit Panghal in men's section.