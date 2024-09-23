sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 23:19 IST, September 23rd 2024

Dubois changes perceptions and muscles onto the top table of heavyweights. He wants Usyk next

Tyson Fury looked as stunned as everyone else inside Wembley Stadium after witnessing Daniel Dubois dismantle Anthony Joshua in the latest shake-up of boxing’s heavyweight division.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dubois changes perceptions and muscles onto the top table of heavyweights. He wants Usyk next
Dubois changes perceptions and muscles onto the top table of heavyweights. He wants Usyk next | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:19 IST, September 23rd 2024