Following Loss To Jake Paul, Cyprus Based Company Sues Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson For $1.5 Million

The boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul was seen around the world with fans glued to their screen as they watched the return of ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson to the boxing ring several years after quitting boxing to take on former Youtuber Jake Paul. Tyson, a shadow of his once great self went the distance of the eight rounds against the 27 year old boxer who is now in his prime but came out on the losing side of the match. The match was ruled in favour of Jake Paul at the end of the eight rounds.

Now, a Cyprus based company by the name of Medier is filing charges against Tyson for an alleged breach of contract.

Cyprus Based Company Brings Charges Against Mike Tyson For Alleged Breach Of Contract

Cyprus based company Medier who promotes betting company Rabona has brought charges against Mike Tyson for breaking the terms of his contract. According to the lawsuit, Tyson wrongfully terminated a contract in order to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match. A fight that was sponsored and streamed on Netflix.

Medier further stated that Tyson had cited a breach of terms on Medier's side but according to the company the real reason was to fight the 27 year old.

Medier Seeking Big Returns By Bringing Lawsuit Against Tyson

Medier are seeking big returns by brining these charges against Tyson. They are seeking $800,000 in fees and another $729,000 for wasted production and promotion costs.

Tyson's lawyers state that Tyson terminated the contract due to a breach on Medier's behalf and that the company did not get Tyson's approval on promotional materials as stated in the contract agreed by the two parties.