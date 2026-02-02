Updated 2 February 2026 at 13:15 IST
Mary Kom Issues Apology Over Controversial 'Ek Rupiya Bhi Nahi Kamaya' Comment, Olympic Medalist Provides Clarification
Mary Kom has officially addressed the controversy surrounding her comment on her ex-husband K Onler Kom on a show. After facing severe backlash, the Olympic medalist further clarified that her comments were not targeted at the male communities.
In a video posted on her Instagram handle she said, "Mein ye clarify karna chahti hoon, ye nahi ki meri shaadi kabhi success hi nahi thi. Sab theek tha kafi saal tak. Lekin baad mein jab trust completely tut gaya tab cheezen badli. Iske bawajood yeh ki clarify karna chahti hoon, apne divorce ke baad, April 2025, mein mere khilaaf jo press release circulate hua uske baad bhi maine public ya media mein koi statement nahi diya. Mein hamesha dignity aur restraint ke saath khud ko conduct kar rahi hoon."
"Mere is remark ko social media par galat direction mei leke chale gaye, jo kaafi unfortunate hain. Mein bilkul bhi kisi youth football, culture yaa football fraternity ka against nahi hoon. Mein ek boxer hoon lekin football ko dil se pyaar karti hoon aur khud bhi football khelna pasand karti hoon. Mere yeh comment kisi sport ya players ke liye nahi tha. Sabhi gali gali se hi shuruwaat karte hai, balki jo log mehnat karke pasina bahake ant tak determine rahe wohi log Sunil Chhetri ya Bhaichung bane hai. Yehi baat hum mean karte hai. Mere ex ne kaha ke unhone apna football career sacrifice kiya. Unhone Shillong mein football khelta tha lekin football chhod ke meri mulaqat baad mein Delhi mein hui."
"Mein sincerely un sabhi logon se maafi chahti hoon khas kar wider male community se jinko meri Aap Ki Adalat show ke comment se hurt kiya, disappointment hui. Mere statement kabhi bhi saare mardon ke liye nahin tha aur kisi vyakti ko neeche dikhane ya insult karne bilkul bhi nahin tha. Woh comment purely hamare conflict aur issue se juda hua tha. Woh moment mere liye emotionally overwhelming tha, salon se dhaba hua dard, depression use hone ka ehsaas aur betrayal ek sath surface par aa gaya. Mein ye clear karna chahti hoon ke us statement ko kisi teaching, ideology ya concept ke roop mein na dekha jaye. Mein kisi bhi tarah ki negative thought ya narrative promote nahi karti hoon."
