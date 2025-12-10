Updated 10 December 2025 at 18:41 IST
President Droupadi Murmu Felicitates Indian Women's Boxers Following Significant Medal Haul At 2025 World Boxing Championships
President Droupadi Murmu felicitated Indian women boxers Jaismine, Minakshi, Nupur and Pooja Rani at Rashtrapati Bhavan after their medal-winning performances at the 2025 World Boxing Championships.
The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, recently hosted the Indian women's boxers who secured medals while representing the country at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.
The Indian women's boxers put up an exceptional showcase at the 2025 World Boxing Championships. A total of four medals were secured by stars like Jaismine Lamboria, Minakshi Hooda, Nupur Sheoran and Pooja Rani.
President Droupadi Murmu Lauds Indian Women Boxers for Impressive Medal Haul at 2025 World Championships
Indian women's boxing stars Jaismine Lamboria, Minakshi Hooda, Nupur Sheoran and Pooja Rani were called in to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu felicitated the Indian women boxers and interacted with them at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She congratulated the boxers on their exceptional performance at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.
Office-bearers of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) also accompanied the Indian boxers at the official residence of the President of India on Raisina Hill.
"Indian women boxers who brought laurels to the nation at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Ms Jaismine and Ms Minakshi won the gold medals, Ms Nupur brought home the silver medal, whereas Ms Pooja Rani was the bronze winner.
"The President congratulated them for their exceptional performances. Office-bearers of the Boxing Federation of India were also present on the occasion," the President's Secretariat shared on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).
Jaismine Lamboria & Minakshi Hooda Bag Gold In India's medal Haul At 2025 WBC
At the 2025 World Boxing Championships, Jaismine Lamboria clinched gold in the women's 57kg event, while Minakshi Hooda clinched the top prize in the women's 48kg event. She had defeated Nazym Kyzaibay, the 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medalist, with a 4-1 lead to win the top prize.
Nupur Sheoran secured silver in the women's 80+kg, while Pooja Rani bagged a bronze medal in the 80kg category.
The 20-boxer contingent from India that participated in the 2025 World Boxing Championships also featured stars like Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen.
Unfortunately, Lovlina's campaign ended in the second round, while Nikhat reached the quarterfinals before being knocked out of the competition.
