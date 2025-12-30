Probe Reveals Primary Factor In Boxer Anthony Joshua's Car Crash In Nigeria Which Claimed Two Lives

The primary cause of the fatal car crash involving world-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua has been revealed by the Federal Road Safety Corps of Nigeria.

The leading factor behind the car accident turned out to be an overtaking move that went wrong on a busy highway, and the car crashed into a stationary truck in Makun. Anthony Joshua suffered minor injuries, but two lives were lost in the mishap as they were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Investigation Reveals Main Cause of Anthony Joshua's Crash Which Claimed Two Lives

The initial probe conducted by the Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria, has determined that the Lexus SUV in which Anthony Joshua was travelling was travelling beyond the legally permitted speed limit.

The four-wheeler then lost control during an overtaking move and rammed into a truck that was parked well off the side of the road.

"The primary causes of the crash being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways," the Federal Road Safety Corps of Nigeria wrote on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

According to local media outlets, Anthony Joshua was seated behind the driver in a Lexus Jeep, which was travelling on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Makun.

The crash happened just after 11 AM local time, and videos on social media showed that Anthony Joshua was helped in getting out of the wrecked SUV. First responders arrived on the scene and treated the world-renowned boxer, and an emergency vehicle took him to the hospital. He was seated in the front seat.

Two Fatalities Confirmed To Be Anthony Joshua's Team Members

FRSC Nigeria also confirmed that five adult males were involved in the crash, with one of them being Anthony Joshua. Unfortunately, two people lost their lives, while two others escaped without being hurt.

Former two-time world heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua 'was rescued alive and sustained minor injuries.'

Matchroom Boxing has confirmed that the two people who lost their lives in the crash were Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. They were Anthony Joshua's close friends and team members.