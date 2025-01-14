Sachin Siwach, Lakshya Chahar Shine as Services Claim Top Honors at 8th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships

The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) once again proved their dominance in Indian boxing, retaining their title at the 8th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship with a commanding performance in the finals. SSCB boxers delivered across the board, with standout victories from Sachin Siwach in the Lightweight (55-60kg) category and Lakshya Chahar in the Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) division, securing the team’s third consecutive championship triumph.

Meanwhile, Abhinash Jamwal’s dream tournament concluded with a gold medal in the Welterweight (60-65kg) category, capping off a remarkable run. Jamwal, who had earlier defeated reigning champion Shiva Thapa and former Youth World Champion Vanshaj Kumar, outclassed Amit in the final to secure his title.

Hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, the championship takes place at Invertis University in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, from January 7 to 13, 2025. The finals were graced by a distinguished lineup of chief guests, including Mr Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), who will preside over the event alongside Mr Neeraj Singh, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association. Special guests include Olympian Mr Vijender Kumar, World Champion and Arjuna Awardee Ms Saweety Boora, and Bareilly’s Mayor, Mr Umesh Gautam.

Speaking about the success of the event, Mr Singh said, “Congratulations to all the winners of the 8th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship and to Team Services for securing the team trophy. The tournament witnessed fierce competition throughout, with exceptional talent on display from both our seasoned boxers and emerging young athletes. These championships play a pivotal role in identifying and nurturing talent, preparing them to excel on the global stage. The Boxing Federation of India remains committed to supporting our boxers and ensuring India’s continued rise in international boxing.”

Mr Singh also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting both active and retired athletes by announcing a significant initiative to provide employment opportunities at SpiceJet Ltd for 15 retired boxers per state, subject to their qualifications. To facilitate this, the BFI will form a dedicated committee, chaired by the President, to oversee and implement the process. Additionally, the newly introduced selection policy has created multiple pathways for entry into the national camp, including the REC Open, COAS Cup/National Level tournaments, and the Federation Cup.

In the Bantamweight (50-55kg) category, Manish Rathore overcame SSCB’s Pawan Bartwal to claim gold, while in the Welterweight (70-75kg) division, Nikhil Dubey defeated Deepak in a thrilling contest. The Cruiserweight (80-85kg) category saw Sumit triumph over SSCB’s Jugnoo, while Narender clinched the Super Heavyweight (90-90+kg) gold with a win against Haryana’s Anshul Gill.