Tyson-Paul bout gives Netflix opportunity to show it can handle big events with NFL, WWE on horizon
The stakes are high for everyone when Jake Paul and Mike Tyson square off in the boxing ring on Friday night. Given that the NFL and WWE are coming up, this is Netflix's largest live sporting event to date and a chance to ensure that it can meet viewer demand.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul pose for photographs during a news conference ahead of their fight in Irving, Texas | Image: AP Photo
