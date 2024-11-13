Published 22:34 IST, November 13th 2024
Who Is Neeraj Goyat? Know Everything About The Indian Boxer Set to Shine At Paul vs Tyson Undercard
Dive into the details of Neeraj Goyat, the Indian boxer from Karnal who will be featuring in the undercard of the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Boxing event.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Neeraj Goyat reacts during his workout ahead of his bout against Whindersson Nunes during the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul undercard in Irving, Texas. | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
Loading...
22:26 IST, November 13th 2024