Published 10:58 IST, July 24th 2024

Brice Turang drives in the lone run as the Brewers shut out the Cubs 1-0

Brice Turang drove in the only run the Milwaukee Brewers needed in Tuesday night’s 1-0 shutout of the Chicago Cubs.Trevor Megill worked the ninth for his 20th save and made a winner of Elvis Peguero (6-3), the second of four Milwaukee relievers.