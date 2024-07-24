Published 10:58 IST, July 24th 2024
Brice Turang drives in the lone run as the Brewers shut out the Cubs 1-0
Brice Turang drove in the only run the Milwaukee Brewers needed in Tuesday night’s 1-0 shutout of the Chicago Cubs.Trevor Megill worked the ninth for his 20th save and made a winner of Elvis Peguero (6-3), the second of four Milwaukee relievers.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
