Advertisement

This week in the UFC Fight Night, a mouth-watering action is set to take over. It is a stacked-up card and our focus is on the main event. In the main event, Grant Dawson will take on Bobby Green in the Lightweight division.

The newsmaker

Ahead of the UFC fight night, Republicworld.com had an exclusive chat with Grant Dawson, who is on an incredible winning streak in the UFC. In the conversation, Grant talked about his first time main eventing a UFC Fight Night. He also laid out thoughts on the mental fortitude that it requires to keep believing in yourself even when the fight is not going as per expectations.

Also Read | 'I Would Beat Jake Paul': Anthony Smith Explains Why Jake Paul Would Never Challenge Him

Excerpts

Q. Thoughts on fighting Bobby Green

I think it’s a great fight. Absolutely excited about this big name and I can’t wait to get my first main event out of the way.

Q. You have been in the UFC since 2017, so How does it feel to finally headline a Ufc fight night?

It feels great, you know I think that a getting rewarded for my performances, and last fight, I fought against a guy that not a lot of guys wanted to fight, I absolutely dominated and I think the UFC has seen that they can put me in this high-level fights, and I am still going to be able to perform.

Q. There have been struggles in the past regarding weight cutting? So is everything going fine this time?

Absolutely, my weight is on point and I think I’m going to be one of the first people to weigh-in on Friday.

Q. You certainly raised many eyebrows with your never say die attitude, if the last second KO win over Leonardo Santos wasn't enough, you came up with a spectacular performance against Mark Madson, I remember it was a shaky start and then you quickly gained control. So, what it takes on a mental level to keep believing that you can win at any stage?

I think it’s just the preparation that I put in. I absolutely believe in myself and I think I really put in the work put in the work to be able to get to where I want to be. Even if things start rough, I know I will be able to grind my way back and keep working. In the fight, I heard of one to one going into the third I knew that I needed to have a really big third-round and that’s how we gonna be with the last second KO.

Also Read | Legendary MMA referee of UFC Fame, Herb Dean, to officiate at Matrix Fight Night 13

Q. Talking about Bobby Green, he is a veteran of the sport but he is also at a stage where he can derail the momentum of a top prospect. So, what I want to know is what risk a fight like this incorporates as compared to a fight like let's say Glenn Ricky.

There is always risk in fights. I think every time you step into that cage you are risking your career you are risking your loss, you are risking your health there’s always going to be risks going into the fight and I understand that and I’m okay with it. I think Bobby is very very good fighter and I think he does nothing, but catapult my career forward.

Q. Who would you like to face next?

Dan Hooker is who we are looking to fight after Bobby Green. However, all my attention is on Bobby Green right now.

Q. How do you see the fight panning out against Bobby Green?

I think it’s going to be a very competitive first couple of rounds. I think the longer the fight will goes on, the further I am going to take off with it. Mentally, I am ready to go all five rounds, but I’m going in with a mindset too that I am going to finish it this fight any time. I am going to try finish him early. I’m going to try and get out of there but mentally I’m ready for all five rounds.

Q. You are a part of American Top Team now, what impact did the transition brought to your game?

But I think the biggest thing is the amount of training partners that I’m getting. Every single day I’m getting pushed every single day in that gym. Every day that I go there I get better.

Q. Any fighter that you consider a competition

Benoit (Saint-Denis), I think he fought in Paris against my body He’s a really good fighter I think he’s going to be a really really good fighter someday.

Q. When can we see you in the title race?

I’m hoping to get my first title shot by the end of 2025. I think just the way my career is going Another year then 2024 would be a big year for me. And I think by the end of 2025, I’ll be knocking on the door for the title.

Q. Prediction of the fight

I think I’m going to finish Bobby Green by submission in the third round.

Q. Anythinhg cheeky you have planned for the presser ahead or after the fight night?

I’ve got something in mind, but you guys have to tune in to see.

*Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green on October 8, 2023 on Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 04.30 AM IST.