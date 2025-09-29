Can Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner Break Novak Djokovic's Slam Record? Ex-Tennis Star John Isner Gives His Two Cents

Novak Djokovic is arguably the best tennis player of the era and hence he always gets compared to. If he was compared to Rafel Nadal and Roger Federer in the era gone by, the new generation of players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are challenging the Serbian regularly. Djokovic already has 25 Grand Slams to his name. The question is, can Alcaraz or Sinner go past the legendary Djokovic in their lifetimes.

‘After the US Open, I’m Team Alcaraz’

“I keep going back. I was Team Sinner before the US Open, and now after the US Open, I’m Team Alcaraz.

“It could flip! But Novak said it, he said that it’s hard late in the Slam to beat these two players in particular in three out of five. He fell short at Roland Garros, the US Open and Australia in the semifinals.”-Isner said, as quoted by Tennis Gazette.

Sinner is currently playing the China Open, while Alcaraz just finished playing the Laver Cup.

Rise of Next Gen

At the China Open, Sinner overcame a mid-match scare against Terence Atmane on Saturday at the China Open, where he eventually broke the resistance of the French qualifier to earn a 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 second-round win. The next generation of tennis players like Alcaraz, Sinner look really good and hence they may actually edge the legend. Alcaraz plays Casper Ruud in the Japan Open on Monday.