Canada Under Fire Over Cheating Accusations By Sweden At Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Curling Event

Fresh controversy strikes the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 after Canada was accused of cheating during the curling event. The allegations were made against Canadian curler Marc Kennedy by Sweden. The Canadians have fired back, with the controversy spiralling up.

The Winter Olympics 2026 became a new ground for drama during the curling event after a Canadian curler was accused of double-touching the stone.

According to the rules, a player needs to release their stone before it reaches the hog line, a thick green line marked on the ice. A red light flashes if the player hasn't released the stone before reaching the line. If the player is clear, the light flashes green.

Sweden has accused Canada of cheating, with the Swedes reporting to the referees that CAN's Marc Kennedy had illegally touched his stone, giving an added push with his finger before he released the stone.

Close-up videos from the Olympic event showed that Kennedy had used his index finger to push the stone before it approached the hog line.

Following the Swedes' complaint, an official was positioned at the hog line to ensure that no other players made any infractions. However, there was no option to review the previous play to check the infractions.

Canada, on the other hand, clapped back, with the accused curler saying that he was not a cheat and that it was a 'premeditated and planned' attack by Sweden.

Switzerland ultimately defeated Canada in the curling contest. The Swedes sealed an 8-6 victory over the Canadians despite the alleged infractions.

Canada, Sweden Players Hurl Expletives In The Men's Event

Tensions were flaring at the men's curling event after Sweden accused Team Canada. The situation got tense, as it led to shouting and the hurling of some expletives between the two sides.

The accused, Marc Kennedy, hurled expletives towards the Swedish side as tensions exploded.