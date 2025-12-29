Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu Congratulates Arjun Erigaisi And Koneru Humpy On Winning Bronze Medals At FIDE World Rapid Championship

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday congratulated India's chess stars Arjun Erigaisi and Koneru Humpy on winning bronze medals at the FIDE World Rapid Championship.



The 2025 FIDE World Rapid Championship, held in Doha, saw a 13-round Swiss system with a 15-minute plus 10-second increment time control.



Magnus Carlsen clinched his sixth World Rapid title in the men's event, with an unbeaten score of 10.5 out of 13. India's Arjun clinched his maiden bronze medal at the event, with a score of 9.5.



Additonally, Arjun became only the second Indian male player, after legendary Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, to achieve a podium finish. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Ajun on his monumental achievement, saying that the chess star has added another pride to India's chess legacy.



"Congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi on winning the bronze medal at the FIDE World Rapid Championship. His podium finish makes him the only Indian male player to achieve this feat since Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. A son of Telangana, Arju,n has added another chapter of pride to India's illustrious chess legacy," Andhra Pradesh CM wrote on X.



The women's title came down to a blitz playoff after Zhu Jiner, Aleksandra Goryachkina, and defending champion Humpy Koneru all were tied on 8/10 points.



In Round 11, Zhu and Goryachkina drew their games. Defending champion Koneru had a complete winning endgame against her opponent, B. Savitha, but she misplayed in time trouble, allowing a draw.

Advertisement



According to the regulations, in case of a tie for first place, only the top two players (based on tiebreaks) went to the playoff finals. This means Goryachkina and Zhu contested two blitz games, with Humpy taking home the bronze medal. Goryachkina quickly won the first and drew the second to secure the title.



After clinching the bronze medal, Andhra CM Naidu praised Humpy's courage to compete at the highest level. CM Naidu added that her bronze medal on the world stage reflects true excellence.



"Congratulations to Koneru Humpy on winning the bronze medal at the FIDE World Rapid Championship. Champions are not defined by one result, but by the courage to compete at the highest level, again and again. A bronze on the world stage reflects true excellence. Your journey, consistency, and the pride you bring to India inspire millions," Chandrababu Naidu wrote.

Advertisement