  • 'Approached Olympiad as an individual event': Gukesh expresses satisfaction after Gold medal finish

Published 14:04 IST, September 24th 2024

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh on Tuesday said he approached the recently-concluded Chess Olympiad as an individual event while expressing satisfaction with his performance ahead of the eagerly-awaited World Championship in November.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
D Gukesh Beat Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa
D Gukesh | Image: X
