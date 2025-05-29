'I Feel Quite Good': Birthday Boy D. Gukesh Overjoyed As He Gets His First Win In Norway Chess Tournament, Defeats USA's Hikaru Nakamura

World Champion D. Gukesh was having a tough time in the currently ongoing Norway Chess Tournament as he had lost back to back matches and was winless in the tournament. Gukesh had started his campaign on a losing note as he was defeated by World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the opening round and was then defeated again by Arjun Erigaisi in his second match of the tournament. Gukesh was able to get his tournament back on track as India's chess prodigy defeated World No.2 Hikaru Nakamura in the third round of the tournament.

Birthday Charm Works For Gukesh In Norway Chess Tournament

Gukesh celebrated his 19th birthday with a win against Hikaru Nakamura in the third round of the currently ongoing Norway Chess Tournament. Gukesh picked up the win against Nakamura in 42 moves and collected three points. D. Gukesh who was constantly under pressure in his two matches but turned the tide in his third match of the tournament.

"I feel quite good (about the win). I think my time management was much better today than before. He (Nakamura) had some drawing chances, but I guess, overall, it was good," said the Birthday boy D. Gukesh after the win against USA's Hikaru Nakamura.

Read More: D Gukesh Bows Out Of Freestyle Grand Slam Chess After Loss To Caruana

Gukesh Moves To Fifth Spot In Norway Chess Tournament

With the massive win against Hikaru Nakamura, D. Gukesh moved to the fifth spot in the Norway Chess Tournament. Gukesh now has three points next to his name. Gukesh is now ahead of China's Wei Yi in the standings with one win and two losses next to his name.

Gukesh is now behind fellow India Arjun Erigaisi in the standings who is currently in fourth. Italian-American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana is in the top spot with two wins and one loss. As for Magnus Carlsen, he is in second place with one win and two draws.