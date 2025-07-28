Chess Legend Viswanathan Anand Lavishes Praise On Divya Deshmukh For Triumph In FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 Final: 'Amazing Battle Of Nerves'

FIDE Women's World Cup 2025: Chess Legend Viswanathan Anand showered praise on young sensation Divya Deshmukh on winning the prestigious FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, on Monday, July 28th.

Divya Deshmukh was crowned the champion after a thrilling win over her compatriot Koneru Humpy. With the win in the tie-break, Divya Deshmukh became the fourth Indian chess player to claim the Grand Master title after Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, and R Vaishali.

Viswanathan Anand Showers Praise On Divya Deshmukh After FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 Win

While taking on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Viswanathan Anand congratulated the 19-year-old for winning the title for the title and securing a spot in the Candidates. Anand also called the game between Divya and Humpy a battle of nerves.

Viswanathan Anand did not shy away from praising Koneru Humpy, saying that she showed a commendable fighting spirit in the final clash. The 55-year-old further called Humpy a 'great champion'.

"Congratulations to @Divyadeshmukh05 on winning the World Cup. Becoming GM and a spot among the candidates. Amazing battle of nerves. @humpy_koneru played a very good event and showed a commendable fighting spirit. The great champion she is! It was a great celebration of Indian chess, particularly Women's chess," Viswanathan Anand wrote on X.

Divya, Humpy Clinch Spot In The Candidates

Both Humpy and Divya have confirmed their spot in the Candidates after making it to the final match of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025.

In the all-Indian final, Divya defeated Humpy in the tie-breaks by 1.5-0.5.

On the first two days of the final, the match ended in a draw. Following which, it went into the tie-breaks.

On Monday, the first Rapid round ended in a draw. But later, the 19-year-old made a solid comeback and clinched a win with the Black pieces.