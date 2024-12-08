Published 18:37 IST, December 8th 2024
Chess World Championship: Gukesh Takes Lead For First Time As He Wins Game 11
Gukesh put Ding Liren under time pressure, and the Chinese player blundered. Ding soon realized his mistake and immediately shook hands with the Indian.
Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh has made a significant stride towards becoming the youngest undisputed World Chess Champion, as he defeated China's Ding Liren in game 11 of their ongoing championship match. This crucial victory has propelled Gukesh to a 6-5 lead, with the 18-year-old having won two games, including the third and eleventh, while Liren secured a win in the first game. The remaining eight games have ended in draws, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the match. Just three games remain in the classical format.
Gukesh put Ding Liren under time pressure, and the Chinese player blundered. Ding soon realized his mistake and immediately shook hands with the Indian, conceding the game. Gukesh's win comes after seven consecutive drawn games and eight overall.
