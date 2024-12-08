Chess World Championship: Gukesh Takes Lead For First Time As He Wins Game 11

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh has made a significant stride towards becoming the youngest undisputed World Chess Champion, as he defeated China's Ding Liren in game 11 of their ongoing championship match. This crucial victory has propelled Gukesh to a 6-5 lead, with the 18-year-old having won two games, including the third and eleventh, while Liren secured a win in the first game. The remaining eight games have ended in draws, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the match. Just three games remain in the classical format.