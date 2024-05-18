Advertisement

Magnus Carlsen and Indian prodigy Praggnanandhaa will play again at the end of this month in the famous Norway Chess event. Carlsen's admission that his "nervous system had collapsed" during a match occurred just days ago. They'll be competing this time in a traditional tournament with other well-known players, like as Ding Liren, the current world champion. The competition will be held in Stavanger, Norway, which is Carlsen's hometown.

In the six-player open division, Indian prodigy Praggnanandhaa will take on some of the best players in the world, including World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana, World No. 3 Hikaru Nakamura, and World No. 6 Alireza Firouzja.

Indian Grandmasters Koneru Humpy and Vaishali Rameshbabu will compete in the women's division at Norway Chess alongside Praggnanandhaa. Together with Pia Cramling, World No. 4 Lei Tingjie, World No. 7 Anna Muzychuk, and Women's World Champion Ju Wenjun, they will become part of an exclusive group.

Some of the top names in the chess world have participated in the Norway Chess event since its launch in 2013.

The viral video of Norwegian fans swarming Praggnanandhaa in search of his autographs

The viral video of Norwegian fans rushing Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali for autographs went viral on social media. This wonderful exhibition of passion and support reflected the expanding global interest in chess, raising the young chess prodigy's profile on the international arena.

Cricket is not everything.



What a proud goosebump moment for India!! pic.twitter.com/COX8fIavJM — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree)

The major event at Norway Chess this year will be the classical format match between 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen. In their earlier meeting in the extended format at the FIDE World Cup final, Praggnanandhaa was beaten by Carlsen but still qualified for the Candidates Tournament.

Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen recently participated in the Superbet Rapid and Blitz Poland before Norway Chess. On the penultimate day, Carlsen lost against Praggnanandhaa, but he went on to win the title.

