D Gukesh vs Ding Liren: How Much Prize Money Will The Winner Of The Chess Championship Final Get?

The FIDE World Chess Championship is assured to offer high-stakes chess action as India's chess prodigy, D Gukesh, will lock horns against China's Ding Liren in a series of matches for the World Chess Championship Final. Gukesh has a chance to make history as he has a chance to not only become the record set by Gary Kasparov in 1985, but he could also become the 18th chess champion. The historic championship tournament, which dates back to the year 1886, will feature two chess titans in a set of games which will crown the 18th champion. The victor is set to receive a huge sum of cash as the prize money. Let's take a look at the details of the cash prize which will be handed out by FIDE.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren: Check Out The Cash Prize Which Will be Awarded To The World Chess Champion

D Gukesh established himself as the candidate for the FIDE World Chess Championship Final after he won the Candidates tournament earlier this year. The Indian Grandmaster became the youngest player in history to earn a spot in the FIDE World Chess Championship. On the other hand, Ding Liren of China has been the reigning world champion since defeating lan Nepomniachtchi at the World Chess Championship match last year.

At the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship Final, the total prize money has been set at USD 2.5 million. Every game a player wins will earn them USD 200,000. The two players will split the remaining funds equally. In case the winner is decided by a tie-break, the winner will get USD 1,300,000, and the runner-up will get USD 1,200,000.

Reigning World Champion Ding Liren and finalist D Gukesh will engage in a battle of 14 games in Singapore to determine the victor of the World Chess Championship. Both of them have engaged in two games, and Liren has the lead in the pursuit.

Also Read: Rising Star Vaishali Rameshbabu To Return For Norway Chess Women 2025

Defending champion Ding Liren won the first game of the World Chess Championship on Monday after Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh paid a heavy price for unnecessary complications in the middle game. Then, as Gukesh's middle game collapsed, the 32-year-old Chinese player showed off his best form. There were forty-two moves in the classical game.

However, D Gukesh recovered to draw the second match in the World Chess Championship against Ding Liren. After losing to the reigning champion in the first game of the 14-game series, Gukesh made a sort of comeback while playing with black pieces.