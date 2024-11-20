Published 20:21 IST, November 20th 2024
Don't Count Yourself As Huge Favourite: Erigaisi's Advice To World Championship Contender D Gukesh
Ahead of his matchup with China's Ding Liren, Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi has some advice for World Championship contender D Gukesh: just concentrate on your preparation and don't consider yourself a "huge favourite" going into the title match.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
D Gukesh | Image: International Chess Federation
Advertisement
Loading...
20:21 IST, November 20th 2024