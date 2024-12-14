Viswanathan Anand Highlights The Distinctive Traits Which Make World Champion D Gukesh A Standout

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh became the youngest person to win the World Chess Championship, making history in the process. The 18-year-old Chennai native defeated China's Ding Liren, the defending champion, decisively to win the title of world chess champion. It is a huge moment for India, especially Viswanathan Anand, who has mentored Gukesh. The legendary Indian chess player has opened up on what makes the Chennai-based Grandmaster a stand-out chess player among the rest.

Viswanathan Anand Shares What Sets D Gukesh Apart in His Eyes

During an exclusive interaction with Republic World, Viswanathan Anand opened up on Why D Gukesh captivates him more than any other player. The legendary Indian grandmaster expressed that the pace with which he has climbed up in the ranks is quite amazing, and he has achieved a goal in four years that generally takes nearly ten years to fulfil.

"It was obvious right away that he was very talented. One of this very talented generations that we had, which is why I invited him right away to join my Academy WACA. But there is a gulf between potential and talent, and then on the other hand actually delivering. What amazed me as well that in over the last four years is how fast he's gone up the ranks. I mean, a goal which he could be waiting for 10 years, he's accomplished in four, and that is pretty remarkable.

"I would say his main qualities are almost a fanatical dedication to chess and recently, I've seen him grow as a person. He takes setbacks in the right stride and just stays focused on the next match. He's not easily affected by defeats. He perseveres. Just amazing strength that he shows," Viswanathan Anand said.

D Gukesh Clinches The Crown, Becomes The New World Chess Champion