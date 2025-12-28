'Creates Meme Everywhere': Fans Divided Over Magnus Carlsen's Shocking Act Of Pushing Cameraman After Losing Rapid Championship Match

Magnus Carlsen continues to find himself in unwanted situations. The world number one who locked horns with the Russian Grandmaster Vladislav Artemiev ended up losing the much-anticipated clash on Day 2 of the FIDE World Rapid Championship. During the seventh round of the ongoing tournament, Carlsen was outsmarted by Artemiev. Carlsen made a mistake on move 15 which ended up costing him the high-stakes game.

Vladislav Artemiev, the Russian Grandmaster, courtesy of this win has 6.5 points, a full point ahead of the field. "I am pleased with my performance, and everything is feeling good," said Artemiev as quoted by FIDE.

Carlsen Pushes Cameraman After Losing: Watch

Controversies and Magnus Carlsen, it is a match that keeps on popping up, and something similar happened after he lost to the Russian Grandmaster. A visibly upset Carlsen stormed out of the playing hall. A video is now going viral which shows Magnus Carlsen losing his cool on a cameraman. After he lost his Rapid Championship match, Carlsen was being closely chased by a cameraperson. The Norwegian, in a fit of rage, pushed the cameraman expressing how disappointed he was with his loss.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Carlsen's act has left the internet divided. Many are of the opinion that it is attitude that makes him the world number one, while many opined to the idea that the cameraperson's conduct was not okay and looked as if he was harassing the Grandmaster.

Here Are The Reactions

FIDE World Rapid Championship Heats Up

There isn't any shortage of action and quality chess in the ongoing FIDE World Rapid Championship. The legendary Magnus Carlsen had started strong on Day 1, but his performance dipped on the following day. Carlsen got back to his winning ways in Round 8 with a win against Armenian GM Shant Sargsyan.