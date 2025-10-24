FIDE World Cup 2025: D Gukesh Headlines India’s Squad, Divya Deshmukh Named Wild Card; Check Out Full List Of Indian Participants

The Republic of India will host the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025, and the mega chess competition will take place on the pristine seashores of Goa. The stakes couldn't be any higher as a spot in the 2026 Candidates Tournament is up for grabs.

This year's FIDE Chess World Cup in Goa will take place from October 30 to November 27, and a total of 206 players will go head-to-head in the biennial tournament.

FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 Set To Happen In India, Goa To Play Host

The FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 will be a crucial competition for the participants as the top three finishers (the winner, runner-up and third-place finisher) will secure a position in the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

The Chess World Cup 2025 will take place in a two-game knockout format across eight rounds. Every round will feature two classical games between the opponents paired on days one and two. A tie-break will also be held on the third day if the match ends in a tie.

Advertisement

The top 50-seeded players will receive a bye in the opening round, and the match-ups will be decided by pairing the top half of the participants with the bottom half in reverse order.

Advertisement

Rounds one to three will be held from November 1st to 9th, with November 10 being a rest day. Rounds four to six will happen from the 11th to the 19th, while November 20 is declared a rest day. The remaining rounds will take place from the 21st to the 26th.

D Gukesh, Pragg & Erigaisi To Lead India's Charge In FIDE Chess World Cup 2025

For the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 in Goa, India, a comprehensive 24-player contingent has been finalised. The top three seed positions are taken by Indian chess players, including the reigning World Champion D. Gukesh, R. Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi.

Reigning FIDE Women's World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh has been awarded a wildcard for the biennial tournament. She is the only female player in the Indian contingent.

A total of 24 players will represent India in the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025.

Check Out The Full List Of Indian Players In The FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: