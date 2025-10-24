Updated 24 October 2025 at 19:11 IST
FIDE World Cup 2025: D Gukesh Headlines India’s Squad, Divya Deshmukh Named Wild Card; Check Out Full List Of Indian Participants
India to host FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 in Goa. The top 3 qualify for the 2026 Candidates. D Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, & Erigaisi lead India’s 24-player squad; Divya Deshmukh gets a wildcard.
The Republic of India will host the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025, and the mega chess competition will take place on the pristine seashores of Goa. The stakes couldn't be any higher as a spot in the 2026 Candidates Tournament is up for grabs.
This year's FIDE Chess World Cup in Goa will take place from October 30 to November 27, and a total of 206 players will go head-to-head in the biennial tournament.
FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 Set To Happen In India, Goa To Play Host
The FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 will be a crucial competition for the participants as the top three finishers (the winner, runner-up and third-place finisher) will secure a position in the 2026 Candidates Tournament.
The Chess World Cup 2025 will take place in a two-game knockout format across eight rounds. Every round will feature two classical games between the opponents paired on days one and two. A tie-break will also be held on the third day if the match ends in a tie.
The top 50-seeded players will receive a bye in the opening round, and the match-ups will be decided by pairing the top half of the participants with the bottom half in reverse order.
Rounds one to three will be held from November 1st to 9th, with November 10 being a rest day. Rounds four to six will happen from the 11th to the 19th, while November 20 is declared a rest day. The remaining rounds will take place from the 21st to the 26th.
D Gukesh, Pragg & Erigaisi To Lead India's Charge In FIDE Chess World Cup 2025
For the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 in Goa, India, a comprehensive 24-player contingent has been finalised. The top three seed positions are taken by Indian chess players, including the reigning World Champion D. Gukesh, R. Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi.
Reigning FIDE Women's World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh has been awarded a wildcard for the biennial tournament. She is the only female player in the Indian contingent.
A total of 24 players will represent India in the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025.
Check Out The Full List Of Indian Players In The FIDE Chess World Cup 2025:
|Players
|Seed
|Gukesh D
|1
|Erigaisi Arjun
|2
|Praggnanandhaa R
|3
|Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
|19
|Aravindh Chithambaram VR
|20
|Nihal Sarin
|22
|Harikrishna Pentala
|24
|Karthikeyan Murali
|38
|Pranav V
|60
|Sadhwani Raunak
|62
|Pranesh M
|70
|Mendonca Leon Luke
|78
|Narayanan S L
|81
|Iniyan Pa
|92
|Karthik Venkataraman
|109
|Ghosh Diptayan
|117
|Ganguly Surya Shekhar
|118
|Raja Rithvik R
|129
|Aronyak Ghosh
|143
|Lalit Babu M R
|149
|Divya Deshmukh (Wild Card)
|150
|Gusain Himal
|159
|Harshavardhan G B
|160
|Neelash Saha
|163
