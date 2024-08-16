Published 09:23 IST, August 16th 2024
Grand Chess Tour: Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa finishes last in rapid section
Having lost three and drawn three coming into the third and final day of rapid competition, Praggnanadhaa lost to Lenier Dominguez of the United States in the seventh round. Another American Hikaru Nakamura also proved too stronger for the Indian in the final game.
R. Praggnanadha in action | Image: Image: X
