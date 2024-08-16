sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:23 IST, August 16th 2024

Grand Chess Tour: Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa finishes last in rapid section

Having lost three and drawn three coming into the third and final day of rapid competition, Praggnanadhaa lost to Lenier Dominguez of the United States in the seventh round. Another American Hikaru Nakamura also proved too stronger for the Indian in the final game.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
R. Praggnanadha in action
R. Praggnanadha in action | Image: Image: X
09:23 IST, August 16th 2024