Highest Peak Of All: Gukesh Crowned Youngest World Champion, Ex-Owner Of Feat Garry Kasparov Reacts

Chess legend Garry Kasparov, the former record holder for the youngest world chess champion, has extended his warmest congratulations to India's D Gukesh, who has shattered his record to become the youngest world chess champion. Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren on Thursday to take the title home at just 18 years of age. Garry Kasparov had become the youngest world champion at age 22.

Kasparov congratulates Gukesh on his historic win at the World Chess Championship

Garry Kasparov took to social media platform X to express his admiration for Gukesh's achievement. In a heartwarming message, Kasparov wrote: "My congratulations to @DGukesh on his victory today. He has summited the highest peak of all: making his mother happy!"

Garry Kasparov's words beautifully capture the essence of Gukesh's achievement, which goes beyond mere records and accolades. By becoming the youngest world chess champion, Gukesh has brought immense joy and pride to his family, particularly his mother, who has been his rock and inspiration throughout his journey.

D Gukesh's remarkable feat has not only made him a world champion but has also earned him the admiration and respect of chess legends like Garry Kasparov.

Ding Liren's uncharacteristic blunder in the technical endgame of Game 14 handed Dommaraju Gukesh a thrilling victory in the FIDE World Championship 2024 in Singapore. As Gukesh basks in the glory of his newfound title, attention is already shifting to the future. The chess world eagerly awaits Gukesh's title defense in 2026, with many speculating about a potential challenge from Magnus Carlsen, the reigning world number one.