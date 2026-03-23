Indian Grand Master Koneru Humpy Pulls Out Of FIDE Tournament, Cites 'Personal Safety' Concerns

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy has decided to withdraw from the upcoming FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament, citing "personal safety and well-being" as her primary concern amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament begins on March 28 in Cyprus and will run till April 16.

In a post on X, Koneru Humpy announced that she is withdrawing from the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament, citing concerns for her personal safety and well-being despite assurances, calling it a difficult but necessary decision.

"After deep reflection, I have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament. No event, no matter how important, can come before personal safety and well-being. Despite the assurances provided, I do not feel fully secure under the current circumstances. This is a painful but necessary decision, and I stand by it," Humpy wrote on X.

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Earlier, Koneru Humpy expressed uncertainty about participating in the tournament and then stated on X that she wanted to share her honest feelings and thanked supporters, while acknowledging that some may not understand the sensitivity of the situation.

"I know that alone, I may not be able to change anything. But regardless of whether I play in the Candidates or not, I felt it was important to express what I genuinely feel. I'm truly grateful to everyone who has shown their support. For those who cannot understand the sensitivity of this situation, I choose to leave it at that," she had said in an X post.

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