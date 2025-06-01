Norway Chess 2025: Reigning World Champion D Gukesh's Shaky Run Continues After Defeat In Tie-Break, Slips To Joint 5th

Norway Chess 2025: Reigning World Champion D Gukesh suffered a tough defeat in the Armageddon tie-break against Chinese grandmaster Wei Yi. The loss has slipped him into the joint fifth stage. Despite trying to pull off a fight-back in the game, Gukesh went down fighting as his rollercoaster run in Norway Chess continued.

D Gukesh Heavily Falters Against Wei Yi

The D Gukesh vs Wei Yi Norway Chess clash saw fate turn drastically for the competitors. Gukesh competed with black pieces, and Yi looked in a comfortable stand against the reigning world champion in the middle. Towards the endgame, Gukesh gained a firm grasp towards the end of the game.

However, the classical match ended up being a draw, leading to an Armageddon tie-break to decide the winner. The Indian GM failed to sustain after Wei Yi converted a complicated endgame against him. It was the Chinese GM's third win in a row, which has put Gukesh under immense pressure as the reigning world champion.

After securing the win, Wei Yi admitted that he let go of a solid opportunity to outflank D Gukesh and secure a victory in the classical game. The Chinese GM remains hopeful of securing a win in the same.

"I hope I can win in a Classical game. But I missed a great chance today, I think," said Wei after the match-up.

Arjun Erigaisi, Magnus Carlsen Shine At Norway Chess

While D Gukesh suffered a loss at Norway Chess 2025, Arjun Erigaisi defeated World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura in the Armageddon tie-break. The Indian GM tried to pull off a unique move to surprise Nakamura, but the world number two was quite familiar with what he tried to pull off.

Hikaru had a substantial opportunity to secure a win in the classical game, but he stuttered and the game ended up as a draw. Nakamura fumbled once again in the tie-break after being in the winning condition, and he eventually surrendered the game.