sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 10:10 IST, July 5th 2024

Praggnanandhaa holds Caruana, Gukesh draws with Giri

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with Fabiano Caruana of the United States, while world championship challenger D Gukesh also split points with Dutchman Anish Giri in the eighth and penultimate round of the Superbet Classic chess tournament here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
R Praggnanandhaa
R Praggnanandhaa during a chess match | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:10 IST, July 5th 2024