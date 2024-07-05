Published 10:10 IST, July 5th 2024
Praggnanandhaa holds Caruana, Gukesh draws with Giri
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with Fabiano Caruana of the United States, while world championship challenger D Gukesh also split points with Dutchman Anish Giri in the eighth and penultimate round of the Superbet Classic chess tournament here.
R Praggnanandhaa during a chess match | Image: PTI
10:10 IST, July 5th 2024