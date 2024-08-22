sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:39 IST, August 22nd 2024

Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh survives against Praggnanandhaa

World Championship challenger D Gukesh survived by the skin of his teeth against compatriot R Praggnanandhaa, drawing a lost endgame in the third round of the Sinquefield Cup – the final leg of the Grand Chess Tour.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa
D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2023 | Image: Lennart Ootes/Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2023
