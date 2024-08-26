Published 14:51 IST, August 26th 2024
Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Liren, Gukesh draws with Vachier-Lagrave
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa navigated his match against the reigning world champion Ding Liren with remarkable ease, holding him to a draw in the sixth round of the Sinquefield Cup, the final leg of the Grand Chess Tour.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2023 | Image: Lennart Ootes/Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2023
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:51 IST, August 26th 2024