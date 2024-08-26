sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 14:51 IST, August 26th 2024

Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Liren, Gukesh draws with Vachier-Lagrave

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa navigated his match against the reigning world champion Ding Liren with remarkable ease, holding him to a draw in the sixth round of the Sinquefield Cup, the final leg of the Grand Chess Tour.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa
D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2023 | Image: Lennart Ootes/Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2023
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:51 IST, August 26th 2024