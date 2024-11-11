sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |

Published 14:08 IST, November 11th 2024

Skillhub Online Games Federation Launches Inaugural Grandmasters Series

The Skillhub Online Games (SOG) Federation on Monday unveiled the first edition of the SOG Grandmasters Series in a bid to promote skill-based mind sports and establish a competitive framework for the online gaming industry in India.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Skillhubs Online Gaming Federation
Skillhubs Online Gaming Federation | Image: Special Arrangement
Advertisement

Loading...

14:08 IST, November 11th 2024