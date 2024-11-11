Published 14:08 IST, November 11th 2024
Skillhub Online Games Federation Launches Inaugural Grandmasters Series
The Skillhub Online Games (SOG) Federation on Monday unveiled the first edition of the SOG Grandmasters Series in a bid to promote skill-based mind sports and establish a competitive framework for the online gaming industry in India.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Skillhubs Online Gaming Federation | Image: Special Arrangement
14:08 IST, November 11th 2024