Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces Rs 5 Crore Cash Reward For Gukesh After World Championship Win

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a cash prize of Rs five crore to D Gukesh, in recognition of the latter becoming the youngest world chess champion.

"To honour the monumental achievement of @DGukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, I am delighted to announce a cash prize of ₹5 crore! His historic victory has brought immense pride and joy to the nation," Stalin said in a post on 'X.'

"May he continue to shine and achieve greater heights in the future. Kudos to Hon'ble @Udhaystalin and @SportsTN_ for their exceptional support and encouragement in nurturing this young star," the CM said.