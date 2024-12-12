The Moment Gukesh Won World Chess Championship And Couldn't Control His Tears - WATCH

In a thrilling finale, Indian chess grandmaster D Gukesh secured a historic victory, defeating reigning champion Ding Liren to become the youngest World Chess Champion. Gukesh, who entered the match as the youngest challenger to the world crown, achieved the feat at an unprecedented age of just 18 years.

The moment Gukesh won the World Championship

In an emotional moment that will be etched in the memories of chess fans forever, newly-crowned World Chess Champion Gukesh was overcome with tears of joy as he realized his dream of becoming the youngest world champion. As the final move was made, Gukesh's eyes welled up with tears, and he struggled to contain his emotions, his face a picture of pure elation and relief. Watch the moment when Gukesh won the championship.

Gukesh's triumph marks a new milestone in chess history, surpassing the record set by legendary Russian chess player Garry Kasparov, who won the title at 22 years old in 1985. Gukesh's victory also makes him the second Indian to win the global title, following in the footsteps of the iconic Viswanathan Anand, a five-time world champion.