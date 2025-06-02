WATCH | World No.1 Magnus Carlsen Pats India's Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh On The Back After Table Banging Moment At Norway Chess

It was once again a proud day for India as chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh defeated World No.1 chess superstar Magnus Carlsen at the currently ongoing Norway Chess Tournament. The 19-year old grandmaster is one of the most promising prospects of Indian chess as he had defeated Ding Liren in 2024 to become the World Champion. As Gukesh became the world champion, his form dropped a bit and his start to the Norway Chess was a bit shaky but in the end he has once again regained his form as he defeated the best player in the world.

Magnus Carlsen Pats Gukesh On The Back After Outburst

The match between Magnus Carlsen and Dommaraju Gukesh was an intense affair as the Indian took the win and the points. As Gukesh defeated Carlsen, the world no. 1 chess grandmaster was left visibly frustrated and punched the table in anger. Meanwhile, Gukesh stood near the table as he tried to sink in the feeling of defeating Carlsen.

Following the outburst, Magnus Carlsen got up to leave and as he was leaving gave India's 19-year old Gukesh a pat on the back.

Watch the video of the now viral moment-

Gukesh Climbing In Norway Chess Points Table

World Champion Gukesh had a shaky start to the Norway Chess Tournament as he lost a few of his opening games. However, the 19-year old who hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu has once again found his rhythm as he continues to climb in the standings of the tournament.