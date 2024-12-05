Published 18:52 IST, December 5th 2024
World Chess Championship: 9th Game Between Gukesh And Liren Ends In Draw
Stalemate continued in the World Chess Championship as the ninth game between Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China ended in yet another draw to still level on points here on Thursday.
The sixth consecutive draw -- and seventh of the match -- left both players on an identical tally of 4.5 points each, still shy of 3 points in order to win the championship.
The two players signed peace after 54 moves. Friday is a rest day and they will resume the battle on Saturday.
Just five more games are left to be played in the USD 2.5 million championship and if a tied result happens after 14 rounds, there will be games under faster time control to determine the winner. The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game.
The second, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth games had ended in draws.
