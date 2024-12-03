sb.scorecardresearch
  World Chess Championship: D Gukesh, Ding Liren Play Out Another Draw In The Seventh Game

Published 20:24 IST, December 3rd 2024

World Chess Championship: D Gukesh, Ding Liren Play Out Another Draw In The Seventh Game

In the seventh game of the World Chess Championship, Ding Liren and D Gukesh drew to maintain their point standings on Tuesday. Both players finished with an identical score of 3.5 points each after the fourth consecutive draw.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
D Gukesh, Ding Liren
Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China played out a draw in the seventh game of the World Chess Championship to remain level on points here on Tuesday.

It was the fourth draw in a row and left both players on an identical tally of 3.5 points each, still shy of 4 more points in order to win the championship.

The two players signed peace after 72 moves. It was the fifth draw of the match.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game.

The second, fourth, fifth and sixth games had ended in draws.

