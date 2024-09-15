Published 13:37 IST, September 15th 2024
Christian McCaffrey is placed on injured reserve for the 49ers and will miss at least 4 more games
The San Francisco 49ers placed All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve because of his lingering calf and Achilles tendon injuries. The move made Saturday means McCaffrey will miss at least four more games after already sitting out the season opener.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif., | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:37 IST, September 15th 2024