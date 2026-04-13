Commonwealth Sport President Commends India’s Preparation For CWG 2030, Reveals Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that he met with the Commonwealth Sport president, Donald Rukare, who was impressed with India's preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2030 to be hosted in Ahmedabad and the 'Khelo India' initiative concept.

Mandaviya was speaking to reporters in an informal meeting at his residence.

During the meeting, he told reporters, "CWG president (CS president Donald Rukare) came to meet me and was highly impressed with the preparations and also very happy to see the Khelo India concept."

As a part of the Khelo India initiative, the sporting culture of India at the grassroots level is targeted, with players encouraged to take part in sports right from their schooling and college days across all seasons and settings via Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India

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University Games, Khelo India Beach Games, Khelo India Winter Games, Khelo India Para Games, Khelo India Tribal Games etc. Players from all communities, spanning able-bodied and special-needs ones, have gained prominence through these competitions.

Khelo India Centres also provide infrastructure and facilities to sportspersons to enhance their performance.

He also said that during the Commonwealth Games, among the traditional sports, at least two sports will be there.

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"In CWG, we are in talks about which sporting disciplines should be there. Among our traditional sports like Kabaddi, Kho Kho, Malkhamb, and Yogasana, we will have at least two sports," he said.

Recently, a delegation, led by Commonwealth Sport (CS) President Donald Rukare, along with CEO Katie Sadleir and Director of Games & Assurance Darren Hall, undertook a comprehensive multi-city visit from 8 to 10 April, reviewing key venues and infrastructure across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, and Ekta Nagar.

During this visit, Mandaviya held a high-level meeting with senior leadership of Commonwealth Sport, including Rukare, reaffirming India's commitment to delivering a world-class, athlete-centric, and sustainable Commonwealth Games in 2030.

India presented its vision for CWG 2030 as athlete-centric, ensuring world-class competition and athlete welfare; environmentally sustainable, with a focus on long-term impact; and technology-enabled, leveraging modern systems for efficient Games delivery.

During the meeting, Mandaviya outlined Ahmedabad's strong infrastructure base, connectivity, and institutional backing as key strengths for hosting CWG 2030. Mandaviya further emphasised the strong focus on legacy planning, including the creation of durable sports infrastructure and increased grassroots participation across the country.