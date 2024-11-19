sb.scorecardresearch
  • Dallas Cowboys Game DISRUPTED As Roof Comes FALLING DOWN During Game Against Houston Texans

Published 14:50 IST, November 19th 2024

Dallas Cowboys Game DISRUPTED As Roof Comes FALLING DOWN During Game Against Houston Texans

Things were literally falling from the sky even before the Dallas Cowboys lost yet another home game. The roof at AT&T Stadium can be fixed. As for the problems plaguing the Cowboys this season, especially in their home building, maybe not after a 34-10 loss to the Houston Texans on Monday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The roof of the Dallas Cowboys stadium fell down.
The roof of the Dallas Cowboys stadium fell down. | Image: AP
14:50 IST, November 19th 2024