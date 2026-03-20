Craft, Heritage, and B2B Engagements to Define Kashmir Travel Mart 2026 as Officials Push for Stronger Tourism Linkages Across India | Image: Unsplash/Representative

Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department has announced that the Kashmir Travel Mart 2026 will be held on April 14–15, bringing together nearly 250 stakeholders from over 20 states.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a post on his official X handle, said, “J&K Tourism is set to host the Kashmir Travel Mart-2026 on 14-15 April, bringing together around 250 stakeholders from over 20 states across the country,”.

He added that the event will showcase the region’s immense tourism potential through craft safaris, curated destination tours, and B2B engagements, offering participants a rich and immersive experience of Kashmir’s culture, heritage, and hospitality.

“A significant initiative aimed at strengthening tourism linkages and further positioning Kashmir as a premier global travel destination,” he added.

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Officials describe the initiative as a strategic push to highlight not only the Valley’s scenic beauty but also its cultural depth and hospitality traditions.

Yet challenges remain. The terrorist attack in Pahalgam last year continues to cast a shadow, disrupting visitor confidence and flow. While optimism surrounds this year’s event, stakeholders acknowledge that rising airfares and the ongoing Middle East conflict have unsettled global travel trends, potentially affecting international arrivals.

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On March 9, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued an order prioritizing LPG supply to domestic consumers, resulting in a complete halt in commercial operations.

Hotels, restaurants, and catering services; already preparing for Eid- ul- Fitr and the influx of tourists, now find themselves unable to function at scale.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) has expressed alarm, urging the central government to intervene.

“The tourist season is just about to begin. It’s difficult to get gas from suppliers. If this continues, we will be forced to shut down operations,” said one of the hotel owner in Srinagar. With no alternative means of cooking on a large scale, businesses warn of closures and widespread job losses.

The dealers’ association has also petitioned the government, demanding that the tourism sector be exempted from restrictions, stressing that tourism remains the backbone of Kashmir’s economy.

This setback comes after a difficult 2025, when tourist arrivals fell sharply to 1.116 million. Stakeholders had hoped for a rebound this year, but the LPG shortage has disrupted preparations to welcome guests. Combined with last year’s security concerns and global travel uncertainties, the Valley’s tourism industry faces a precarious moment.