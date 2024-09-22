Published 12:36 IST, September 22nd 2024
Danny Lee beats Bryson DeChambeau to deny Crushers 2nd straight LIV Golf team title
Danny Lee took control of a back-and-forth match against U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau by holing a hard-breaking birdie putt on the 16th hole to lead his Iron Heads past DeChambeau's defending champion Crushers in the LIV Golf Team Championship on Saturday.
