Published 12:36 IST, September 22nd 2024

Danny Lee beats Bryson DeChambeau to deny Crushers 2nd straight LIV Golf team title

Danny Lee took control of a back-and-forth match against U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau by holing a hard-breaking birdie putt on the 16th hole to lead his Iron Heads past DeChambeau's defending champion Crushers in the LIV Golf Team Championship on Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
LIV Golf Team Championship
LIV Golf Team Championship | Image: AP
