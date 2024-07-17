sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:06 IST, July 17th 2024

Deepa Malik Appointed as Representative for South Asia by Asian Paralympic Committee

Deepa Malik's appointment brings the number of female representatives on the APC Executive Board to five, making it highest female representation on the board.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Deepa Malik Appointed as Representative for South Asia by Asian Paralympic Committee | Image: Special Arrangement
  • 3 min read
14:06 IST, July 17th 2024