Delhi Court Rejects Wrestler Sushil Kumar's Bail Plea In Sagar Dhankar Murder Case

Delhi's Rohini court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is an accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case of 2021. The case was lodged in Model Town Police Station. His earlier bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court last year.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sushil Kumar rejected the bail plea of Wrestler Sushil Kumar after hearing the submissions of counsel for accsued, Delhi police and the complainant. The detailed order is to be uploaded by the court.

Bail plea was opposed by the Advocate Joshini Tuli, counsel for the father of the deceased. On January 13, the court issued notice to the Delhi police on Olympic Wrestler Sushil Kumar's application for regular bail in the wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case. He has moved the application to view the changed circumstances.

Advertisement

It was claimed that all material Prosecution witnesses have been examined by the Rohini court. Advocate R S Malik appeared for Accused Sushil Kumar before the court. Sushil Kumar was granted regular bail by the Delhi High Court in March 2025.

Advertisement

However, the bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court on August 13, 2025, on the grounds that the material witnesses are yet to be examined. Thereafter, he surrendered on August 20, 2025.

It was submitted that the circumstances have materially changed inasmuch as all the material public witnesses stand examined, and there remains no possibility of the accused influencing or tampering with the prosecution evidence.

The Supreme Court had granted liberty to Sushil Kumar to file a fresh bail application before the concerned court, in case of a change in circumstances or as and when fresh grounds arise. It was also mentioned that there are 222 prosecution witnesses, out of which 42 material public witnesses, including the injured, have already been examined.

This case is at the stage of recording of Prosecution evidence. It is stated that no useful purpose would be served by keeping Sushil Kumar in judicial custody, that too in the company of hardened criminals, and the continued incarceration is further injurious to his health.