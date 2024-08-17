sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Dirt track racer Scott Bloomquist, known for winning and swagger, dies in plane crash

Published 12:28 IST, August 17th 2024

Dirt track racer Scott Bloomquist, known for winning and swagger, dies in plane crash

Scott Bloomquist, a dirt track race car driver who was known for his bravado and for being one of the sport's best, died Friday in a plane crash on his family's farm in Mooresburg, Tennessee.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Scott Bloomquist
Scott Bloomquist stands beside his car before the Super Late Model division race at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals, April 1, 2022, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

12:28 IST, August 17th 2024