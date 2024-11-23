sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Wayanad Result | Maharashtra Election Result | Maha Poll | UP By-Election Results | Jharkhand Election Results |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Los Angeles Dodgers name Chris Woodward as a first base coach

Published 16:28 IST, November 23rd 2024

Los Angeles Dodgers name Chris Woodward as a first base coach

Chris Woodward has been named first base coach by the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking his second stint on manager Dave Roberts' staff Dodgers made the announcement Friday night. Woodward was the Dodgers first base coach from 2016-18 before leaving to take over as manager of the Texas Rangers.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dodgers name Chris Woodward first base coach
Dodgers name Chris Woodward first base coach | Image: AP
Advertisement

Chris Woodward has been named first base coach by the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking his second stint on manager Dave Roberts' staff.

The Dodgers made the announcement Friday night. Woodward was the Dodgers first base coach from 2016-18 before leaving to take over as manager of the Texas Rangers.

Woodward fills the opening created after former first base coach Clayton McCullough became manager of the Miami Marlins .

Woodward had a 211-287 record in nearly four seasons with the Rangers. He has been a senior advisor on the Dodgers' Major League and Player Development staff for the past two seasons.

Dodgers executive vice president and general manager Brandon Gomes said Woodward will take over base running and infield responsibilities with third base coach Dino Ebel shifting to outfield duties

16:25 IST, November 23rd 2024