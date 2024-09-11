Published 14:53 IST, September 11th 2024
Dodgers reliever Anthony Banda injures hand after hitting 'solid object' in frustration
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Anthony Banda was placed on the injured list Tuesday night, the result of a hairline fracture in his left hand sustained when he hit a “solid object.”
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ohtani hits 39th homer and Kershaw pitches Dodgers to 2-1 win over slumping Cardinals | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:53 IST, September 11th 2024