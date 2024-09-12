sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:39 IST, September 12th 2024

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he could have handled some elements of traffic stop better

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill acknowledged Wednesday that he could have handled himself better in the initial moments of a weekend traffic stop that left him handcuffed and pulled out of his car by police officers near the team's stadium.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during an NFL football post game news conference in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
