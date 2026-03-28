Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Tiger Woods Crash Amid Gold Icon's DUI Arrest: 'Feel so Bad'

Tiger Woods DUI Arrest: Tiger Woods has been in the news following his horrific car accident where he was found to be under the influence of US President Donald Trump broke silence on Tiger Woods DUI arrest, a news that has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. US President Donald Trump, who is a long-time friend of Woods reacted to the development claiming it feels bad. He also referred to Woods as an ‘amazing’ man and admitted that he does not have the exact details of what happened.

‘Feel so bad’ - Trump on Woods Accident

“I feel so bad. He's got some difficulty -- there was an accident, and that's all I know,” Trump said in Miami.

“A very close friend of mine, he's an amazing person, an amazing man. But some difficulty. I don't want to talk about it.”

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Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods was able to crawl out of passenger side and was not injured.

“He did exemplify signs of an impairment,” Budensiek said, adding that investigators believe he had taken “some type of medication or drug.” He said Woods agreed to a Breathalyzer test that showed no signs of alcohol, but refused a urine test and was arrested.

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Under Florida law, he would have to spend eight hours in jail before he could post bail.

Budensiek said the sheriff’s office will follow the law regardless of who has been accused of a crime. He said Woods was being held in jail but separate from others.

“He’s not going to be with other inmates that could hurt him or try to capitalize on what he did,” he said. “He’ll pay the price, but he’s not going to pay the price by getting punished in jail.”

It was the second time Woods has been arrested for a DUI not as a result of the influence of alcohol. He said he took a bad mix of painkillers when authorities found him in 2017 asleep behind the wheel of his car, the engine still running and its driver’s side damaged. Woods pleaded guilty then to reckless driving.