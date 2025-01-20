Donald Trump Inauguration: Sporting Fraternity To Be A Part Of Trump's Return, Check Out The Stars Who'll Join The Gala

Donald Trump is all set for a comeback as the President of the United States, and the Inauguration gala is expected to be a huge affair. The inaugural weekend is expected to feature high-profile dignitaries from all over the world. Notably, it would also feature personalities from the world of music, the internet, as well as sports. Unlike his first inauguration eight years ago, Trump will be welcomed back to office by business titans and global leaders, groups that often shunned him in his first term. Check out the names of athletes and sports who would be a part of the inauguration ceremony.

Notably, the inauguration of Donald Trump as the United States' 47th president was supposed to be a lavish departure from custom, but frigid temperatures forced it to happen indoors. Despite the move, there will be well-known performers, influential billionaires as guests and foreign heads of state. Several athletes and sportspersons, both from the past and the present are expected to be a part of the Donald Trump inauguration ceremony in Washington, US. Be it from football, baseball, American football, as well as combat sports, several stars are expected to be a part of the gala. Let's take a look at the list of athletes who may head for the event.

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, on Donald Trump's inauguration day | Image: AP Photo

List Of Superstars From Sports & Athletics Who'll Be A Part Of Donald Trump's Inauguration

Dana White - UFC President

Mike Tyson - Former Boxer

Evander Holyfield - Former Boxer

Jake Paul - Internet Personality, Boxer

Logan Paul - Internet Personality, WWE Superstar

Conor McGregor - UFC Fighter

Evander Kane - NHL Star

Noah Syndergaard - Free Agent MLB Star

Brian Urlacher - Former NFL Player

Le'Veon Bell - Former NFL Player

Antonio Brown - Former NFL Player

Mark Zuckerberg - Meta CEO & Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Medalist

Gianni Infantino - FIFA President

Jorge Masvidal - UFC Fighter

Jon Jones - UFC Fighter & Heavyweight Champion

Before the first balls, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will co-host a black-tie reception on Monday night, which is anticipated to be attended by UFC fighters.